Victim identified in shooting on I-95 in Foxboro as police search for dark-colored sedan

FOXBORO - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting on I-95 in Foxboro and they're now asking for help in finding the car that was involved.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan fired multiple times at a Mercedes late Saturday night on the southbound side of 95. The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 37-year-old Justin Parker of North Attleboro, was hit by the bullets and crashed into the center guard rail. He died at the hospital.

Police said Parker also hit a Lexus SUV after the shooting, causing the SUV to crash into the woods. The family inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was a good family guy and he never gave me any troubles or anything, we'd always walk by each other and say hi and I really feel terrible for what happened," said one of Parker's neighbors who asked not to be identified. "I'm going to have him in my prayers and I hope everything is OK and they find the guy who did it."

The motive of the shooting is now under investigation. WBZ TV asked if road rage may have played a role but State Police did not respond.

