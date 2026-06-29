Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in off-duty motorcycle crash in Grafton

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jacob Mick died from injuries he suffered in an off-duty motorcycle crash, the department announced on Monday.

The deadly crash happened in Grafton, Massachusetts. State police did not release any additional details about what happened or when the crash occurred.

Mick was a 31-year-old native of Northboro. State Police called his death an "enormous tragedy." He is survived by his wife and infant daughter, police said.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jacob Mick. Massachusetts State Police

Mick was a member of the 88th Recruit Training Troop assigned to the Holden Barracks. He graduated from the State Police Academy in 2023.

"Together, we mourn Trooper Jacob Mick, and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, their infant daughter, his family, and all who loved him," Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey said in a statement. "He was a proud Trooper and public servant who never hesitated to answer the call. We remember and honor Trooper Mick's years of service, and all he gave to the Commonwealth as well as to the Department."

The Worcester County District Attorney's office is investigating Mick's death. No additional details are currently available.

State Rep. David Muradian, who represents Grafton, posted about the crash Monday morning. He called it a "tragic accident," and said a meeting will be taking place this week with MassDOT officials and local leaders to discuss the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"Thank you to every leader who stepped up and availed themselves to this matter as it cannot wait," Muradian posted.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.