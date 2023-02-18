Lt. Col. John Mawn Jr. named interim head of Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON - There is now a new interim head of the Massachusetts State Police.

Lt. Colonel Mawn has served the @MassStatePolice well over the past three decades, and I appreciate his willingness to take on the responsibility of interim State Police Colonel. His steady leadership and expertise will guide the department during this time of transition. pic.twitter.com/gC7Zz2KuiX — Kim Driscoll (@MassLtGov) February 17, 2023

Lieutenant Colonel John Mawn Jr. will take over the role effective immediately. Mawn is a 30-year veteran of the force and previously served as the commander of the Division of Investigative Services.

"His steady leadership and expertise will guide the department during this time of transition," Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll tweeted.

He replaces Colonel Chris Mason who retired on Friday.