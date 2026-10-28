Former Massachusetts RMV worker accused of running "private concierge title and registration service"

Two people are facing charges in an alleged bribery scheme involving a former employee at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Ashlee Jordan, a 29-year-old Bridgewater woman who was a former Title Clerk at the Quincy RMV, was charged with one count of bribery, one count of unwarranted privilege, and one count of conspiracy to commit title fraud.

Stanley Nazaire, a 47-year-old Somerville man, is charged with one count of bribery and one count of solicitation to commit bribery.

Both were arraigned Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court and released on personal recognizance.

Ashlee Jordan and Stanley Nazaire appear in court on Oct. 28, 2026. CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Attorney General's office said Jordan allegedly accepted personal payments in exchange for providing expedited RMV services and allowing customers to bypass standard requirements.

Jordan's income from the alleged bribery scheme was higher than her salary from the RMV, prosecutors say.

The Bridgewater woman started working at the Quincy RMV in 2019 and was in charge of transactions that included issuing duplicate titles, changing ownership, amending and correcting titles, and adding liens.

During the COVID pandemic, the Quincy RMV closed and processing times tripled in some cases.

Jordan allegedly exploited the delays, operating what prosecutors called a "private concierge title and registration service."

She would allegedly take personal payments, and complete RMV tasks at a speed not available to the general public. After accepting payment, Jordan would allegedly let customers have their transaction processed overnight.

Jordan promoted her services at a car enthusiast's social club, prosecutors said, and was wearing her RMV lanyard at the time.

Nazaire is accused of acting as an intermediary in the bribery scheme. He would allegedly approach towing companies to promote Jordan's services. Nazaire also is accused of paying Jordan to complete his own title transactions.

The case is next due in court on Dec. 15.