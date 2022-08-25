Massachusetts reports 7,952 new COVID cases, 38 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,952 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 38 additional deaths reported.

New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.84%.

As of August 23, there were 182 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 67 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,838,163. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,063.