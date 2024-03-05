Trump, Biden projected winners of 2024 MA primary. Here are full town-by-town results.

BOSTON - The votes are cast in the 2024 Massachusetts Republican and Democratic primary elections. Polls closed at 8 p.m. across the state. In-person votes from Super Tuesday will be tabulated with ballots cast by mail and during early voting.

The projected winners of the 2024 Republican and Democratic primaries in Massachusetts are Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Below we have the latest vote counts Maps will be updated as votes are tallied. To see how your town voted, hover over the maps.

Massachusetts Republican primary results



Massachusetts Democratic primary results



