Trump, Biden projected winners of 2024 MA primary. Here are full town-by-town results.

By Julie Eich

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The votes are cast in the 2024 Massachusetts Republican and Democratic primary elections. Polls closed at 8 p.m. across the state. In-person votes from Super Tuesday will be tabulated with ballots cast by mail and during early voting.

The projected winners of the 2024 Republican and Democratic primaries in Massachusetts are Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Below we have the latest vote counts  Maps will be updated as votes are tallied. To see how your town voted, hover over the maps.

Massachusetts Republican primary results

Massachusetts Democratic primary results


Julie Eich

Julie Eich is the Director of Digital Media at CBS Boston. She has been a member of the WBZ news team for more than 20 years. Her previous experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia, and WJAR in Providence.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 8:05 PM EST

