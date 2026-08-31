Candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Massachusetts state primary election

With the Massachusetts state primary election one day away, candidates in several closely watched races are making their final pitches to voters as hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been cast.

In Plymouth, where Plymouth Rock serves as a symbol of the country's beginnings, voters are tuned in to the races that will help shape November's general election.

"It's where it all began. And we in Plymouth are very proud of the rock and the town, and the candidates that are running," Plymouth voter Bruce Buckbee said.

Buckbee is among more than 500,000 voters across Massachusetts who have already cast ballots by mail and during early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary.

"I think Massachusetts voters are very intelligent, thoughtful, well-informed voters," Buckbee added.

For those who have yet to vote, candidates spent Monday making their final appeals.

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, who has held the Senate seat since 2013 after serving nearly four decades in the House.

Moulton met with people across Boston on Monday as he continued to draw a contrast between himself and Markey.

"He's been in Washington as a public servant for his entire life. I am taking a different approach. I am saying that what we're doing has just not been enough," Moulton said.

Part of Moulton's pitch has focused on the age gap between him and his opponent. But in the final hours before the primary, Moulton is facing a widening gap against Markey in most polls.

"In this Senate race, you have a fundamental choice to make, a choice between progressive values or the status quo," Markey said during a rally over the weekend.

On the Republican side of the ballot, attention is focused on the race to determine who will challenge Democratic Gov. Maura Healey in November.

Businessman Mike Minogue has the backing of the state Republican Party as he campaigns for change in the governor's office.

"If we don't get rid of some of the taxes and the regulation, we're going to continue to lose more people, more entrepreneurs and businesses," Minogue told WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller.

Minogue faces small business owner Brian Shortsleeve in the Republican primary. Shortsleeve is also pitching his candidacy to voters looking for a change in state government.

"Independents who are fed up, Democrats who feel left out. They know Massachusetts can do better. They're looking for change. And we have a great tradition in this state of Republican businessmen serving as governor," Shortsleeve said in an interview with WBZ.

Polls will be open statewide on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.