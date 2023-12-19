More than 100,000 remain without power in Massachusetts day after damaging storm

Power restoration efforts could take days in some Massachusetts communities

Power restoration efforts could take days in some Massachusetts communities

SCITUATE – More than 130,000 customers woke up Tuesday without power a day after a rain and wind storm caused damage around Massachusetts and other parts of New England.

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, about 83,000 National Grid customers and 52,000 Eversource customers are without power, many on the South Shore.

Duxbury, Pembroke, Halifax, Hanson, Hanover, Norwell, and Scituate are among the hardest hit communities.

About 91% of Scituate had no power Tuesday morning, a total of around 8,600 customers.

Scituate town officials said it could be until Thursday for everything to return to normal.

"Right now there is not a lot of power even getting to Scituate. Then when they get those lines back up and start getting power down here, we have to adjust the line problems actually in Scituate. We have a lot of wires down, a lot of pole problems," Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said.

Several schools on the South Shore are closed as restoration efforts continue.

Much of the South Shore outages are from storm damage that happened at an electrical substation in Hanover that provides power to the towns.

Monday's storm claimed the life of an 89-year-old Hanover man. A tree fell on his trailer and trapped him.