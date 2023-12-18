Tree falls on Hanover trailer during storm, killing 89-year-old Robert Horky

HANOVER - Damaging winds brought a tree down onto a trailer in Hanover during Monday's storm, killing an 89-year-old man inside. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz identified the victim as Hingham resident Robert Horky.

"There was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately preceding and during the incident," Cruz said in a statement.

Police got a 911 call at 9:47 a.m. Monday morning, reporting that a large tree had fallen onto a "small travel trailer" near 99 Industrial Way and "a male victim was trapped inside."

First responders were able to get Horky out of the trailer, but he had severe head injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the death. The storm produced gusts of 40 to 60 mph or more across much of the state, bringing trees down onto houses, cars and power lines.