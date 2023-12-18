Watch CBS News
Tree falls on Hanover trailer during storm, killing 89-year-old Robert Horky

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

HANOVER - Damaging winds brought a tree down onto a trailer in Hanover during Monday's storm, killing an 89-year-old man inside. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz identified the victim as Hingham resident Robert Horky.

"There was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately preceding and during the incident," Cruz said in a statement.

Police got a 911 call at 9:47 a.m. Monday morning, reporting that a large tree had fallen onto a "small travel trailer" near 99 Industrial Way and "a male victim was trapped inside."

First responders were able to get Horky out of the trailer, but he had severe head injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the death. The storm produced gusts of 40 to 60 mph or more across much of the state, bringing trees down onto houses, cars and power lines. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 2:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

