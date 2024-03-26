Powerball jackpot climbs to $865 million, Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot for Tuesday drawing

Powerball jackpot climbs to $865 million, Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot up for grabs Tuesday

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $865 million after no one won Monday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and the Powerball was 23.

Since the last winner on Jan. 1, there have been 36 straight drawings without a big winner.

The top prize up for grabs Monday night was for an estimated $800 million.

The $865 million prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $416 million.

The Powerball prize has mushroomed at a time when Mega Millions has become even bigger, with an estimated annuity payout of $1.1 billion. It has a cash value of $525.8 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night.

The odds of winning either of the big prizes are not in your favor.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the Mega Millions is an even longer shot at 1 in 302.6 million.

On the other hand, you can't have a shot at possibly winning if you don't play.

