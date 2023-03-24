Virginia man gets 60-day extension from RMV to get Massachusetts registration

BOSTON - A man from Virginia says the Registry of Motor Vehicles is forcing him to register his car in Massachusetts even though he doesn't live or work here.

That story led several WBZ-TV viewers to reach out with their own frustrations about the registry.

What are the laws in Massachusetts for out of state drivers?

The RMV says under chapter 90, section 3 of state law "no motor vehicle or trailer shall be operated on more than thirty days in the aggregate in any one year."

In other words, anyone who uses a vehicle in Massachusetts for 30 days of the year for any reason is required to register their vehicle here.

That's what's happening to Ben, the driver from Virginia. His visited Boston for a month, the RMV found out about it and threatened to suspend his license if he didn't dual register.

Another viewer asked - what about out of state college students with registrations from other states?

Under the same law, it says college students have to file a nonresident drivers' statement to the police department with their out of state registration information and insurance during the school year.

If they don't, they could face a $200 fine.

Boston University student Chris Tin is from Washington state and has his car at school. He said the long wait times at the registry make the situation even worse.

"Sometimes the next available day would be in like two months or one month and a half, so I don't think it's very practical," he told WBZ.

"I think it's kind of ridiculous," said Johnnie Parker, a registered driver in Texas. "It sounds just like a money grab."

A registry spokesperson told WBZ they are looking into the questions.