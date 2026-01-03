Massachusetts lawmakers respond to U.S. capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro

Massachusetts lawmakers are responding to the United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and President Trump's claims that the U.S. will "run" the country.

Mr. Trump announced on Saturday morning that both Maduro and his wife were captured and flown to New York to face narco-trafficking charges after an operation by an elite special forces unit, the U.S. Army's Delta Force. In a press conference, Mr. Trump said that the U.S. will run Venezuela until there is a "safe, proper and judicious transition and it has to be judicious." He explained that the U.S. will sell Venezuela's oil.

Senator Ed Markey condemned the attack on the country, calling it "unjustified and unauthorized."

"The Trump administration has been lying to Congress and the American people while carrying out illegal attacks on dozens of Venezuelan boats, seizing oil tankers, and now, conducting a large-scale land strike. This is what dictators do. Make no mistake: this is an unconstitutional and reckless act of war. Trump had no approval from Congress," he said. "This was all about regime change and all about oil. This has nothing to do with our security and everything to do with Trump's desire to rule with an iron fist. This is not America First – this is Authoritarianism First."

Senator Elizabeth Warren said that "no matter how terrible a dictator [Maduro] is," the operation was "unconstitutional and threatens to drag the U.S. into further conflicts in the region."

"What does it mean that the U.S. will 'run' Venezuela, and what will Trump do next around the world? The American people voted for lower costs, not for Trump's dangerous military adventurism overseas that won't make the American people safer," Warren said.

Representative Jim McGovern also denounced the attack, saying that it lacked "authorization from Congress" and called Mr. Trump "not well."

"The vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela. He says we don't have enough money for healthcare for Americans—but somehow we have unlimited funds for war??" McGovern said on X.

Representative Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran who served during the Iraq War, called the operation "reckless" on X.

"Congress did not authorize this war. Venezuela posed no imminent threat to the United States... Wars cost more than trophies," Moulton said. "This is insane."