Dwindling rosters force 5 Massachusetts high school football teams to forfeit games

A growing number of Massachusetts high schools have been forced to forfeit football games in recent weeks, with many citing dwindling rosters and player safety concerns as participation in the sport continues to decline across the state.

Schools including Millis/Norfolk, Lexington, Saugus, Quabbin Regional and Manchester Essex have been impacted by cancellations recently.

According to the latest participation survey from the National Federation of State High School Associations, the number of boys playing high school football in Massachusetts has dropped 18% over the past decade.

Matt Noonan, a Massachusetts sports content creator with Noontime Media, said the recent forfeitures are part of a broader trend that has been developing for years.

"It's a violent sport, it's a physical sport, there are more injuries," Noonan said. "Young men and young women might perhaps say, hey, you know what, I want to go out for soccer, I want to go out for cross country, I want to go for golf."

Noonan said increased awareness of injuries, particularly concussions, and a growing emphasis on athletes specializing in individual sports could be contributing to the decline.

He also pointed to the disappearance of some junior varsity, freshman and middle school football programs, which traditionally help develop younger players before they reach the varsity level.

Noonan believes the issue requires attention even from schools that have maintained strong participation.

"Football coaches need to look hard at the situation and realize, hey, if it may not be affecting your program, it's affecting a program a couple of miles away or a couple towns over," Noonan said.

Despite the declining participation numbers, some Massachusetts programs are thriving.

At Watertown High School, the Raiders have opened the season with a 6-0 record, one of the program's strongest starts in recent years.

Head coach Joey Carroll, now in his third season, credits the team's success to a committed group of seniors and a consistent message from the coaching staff.

"We haven't changed our standards. We haven't changed anything in the messages that we're saying to the kids. I think now they're just kind of seeing the evidence," Carroll said.

Carroll said the program has maintained the same philosophy since his first season, when the Raiders finished 4-7. He credits the players' offseason work, particularly in the weight room, with helping turn the program around.

But even with the team's success, Carroll recognizes the challenges facing high school football across Massachusetts.

"Eighteen percent in the last decade that participation has been down in Massachusetts. That's about eight kids. You know, eight or 10 kids in our program that I would love to have, and that would be a tremendous help for us," Carroll said.

The coach said Watertown has adjusted its practice approach to prioritize player health and limit injuries.

Players are required to wear Guardian Caps during practices, while coaches emphasize safer tackling techniques. Carroll said the team also places a greater focus on recovery, nutrition and reducing physical demands as the season progresses.

Carroll also believes encouraging students to participate in multiple sports could help reverse declining football participation.

He estimates that 96% of Watertown's football players participate in at least one additional sport, while roughly 85% are three-sport athletes.

"I think we're going to see brighter days," Carroll said. "I think if we see that with the concussions and how people's approach to it, and then I think if we can just encourage multi-sport athletes, I think that would be a big rise."

Several schools impacted by the recent forfeitures have expressed hope that their cancellations will be temporary, lasting only a week or two, and that they will have enough healthy players to safely return to the field before the season ends.