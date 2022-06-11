Massachusetts gas prices at record high $5.04 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high $5.04 a gallon Saturday, according to AAA.

They're now up 20 cents in the last week and 62 cents in a month. A year ago at this time, a gallon cost $2.94.

The national average is also at a record high $5.00 a gallon. The highest state average is in California where a gallon of gas now costs $6.43.

Diesel prices continued a slow decline Friday, averaging $6.21 a gallon. That's down 20 cents from a record high $6.41 on May 18.