Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $4.73 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts started the week where they've been the last 12 days - at a record high $4.73 a gallon, according to AAA. They have not risen or fallen from that mark since May 19.
A year ago, it was $2.92 a gallon, $1.81 less.
The national average is currently $4.62 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.
California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.16 a gallon.
Diesel prices continued a steady but slow decline and are now averaging $6.25 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That's now 16 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.
