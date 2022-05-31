Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $4.73 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts started the week where they've been the last 12 days - at a record high $4.73 a gallon, according to AAA. They have not risen or fallen from that mark since May 19.

A year ago, it was $2.92 a gallon, $1.81 less.

The national average is currently $4.62 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.16 a gallon.

Diesel prices continued a steady but slow decline and are now averaging $6.25 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That's now 16 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.