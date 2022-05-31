Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $4.73 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $4.73 a gallon
Massachusetts gas prices hold steady at record high $4.73 a gallon 00:22

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts started the week where they've been the last 12 days - at a record high $4.73 a gallon, according to AAA. They have not risen or fallen from that mark since May 19.

A year ago, it was $2.92 a gallon, $1.81 less.

The national average is currently $4.62 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.16 a gallon.

Diesel prices continued a steady but slow decline and are now averaging $6.25 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That's now 16 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 7:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.