Massachusetts gas prices now at record high $4.84 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts hit a new record high Friday at $4.84 a gallon, according to AAA.
That's up 5 cents since Thursday's record. A year ago, it was $1.92 less at $2.92 a gallon.
The national average is now $4.76 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.
California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.24 a gallon.
Diesel prices held steady Friday, averaging $6.24 a gallon in Massachusetts. That's 17 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.
