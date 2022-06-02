Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices now at new record high of $4.79 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts reached yet another new record high Thursday at $4.79 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up 3 cents since Wednesday's record. A year ago, it was $1.87 less at $2.92 a gallon.

The national average is now $4.71 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.21 a gallon.

Diesel prices dropped a penny, now averaging $6.24 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Wednesday. That's 17 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.

