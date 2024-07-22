18-year-old among Massachusetts DNC delegates who support Kamala Harris

BOSTON - Massachusetts delegates to the Democratic National Convention voted overwhelmingly to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee for president, the Massachusetts Democratic Party reported Monday evening.

Unified endorsement of Harris

The party held a virtual call during which Governor Maura Healey moved for the delegates to have a unified endorsement of Harris.

"I move that the Massachusetts delegates speak with one voice and endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States," Healey said.

The endorsement comes less than 48 hours after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race, releasing his delegates.

Monday, more and more delegates pledged their support for Harris. One of them is 18-year-old Alan Cai from Newton.

Young delegate reacts to Biden's decision

"I think Kamala is the clear way forward for our party and for our nation," Cai said.

Cai told WBZ he found out about President Biden's decision to drop out while on a bus full of first-time, Gen-Z voters.

Alan Cai, DNC delegate from Newton. CBS Boston

"Somebody just shouted that Joe Biden dropped out and there was so much screaming going on," Cai said.

Now, the teen recognizes how extraordinary the moment is but says he refuses to be overwhelmed by it.

"Yes, this was shocking but like the past eight years have always been shocking. There's been COVID. There's been everything. I think, as a generation we've been able to bounce back and, you know, kind of find our standing and we'll bounce back from this," Cai said.

Massachusetts has 116 delegates headed to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.