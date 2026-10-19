Massachusetts couple discovers surprising connection while planning wedding

A newlywed couple in Franklin, Massachusetts, recently discovered that their connection goes back to their Baptism.

"It was junior year of college ... and he did tell me that we were going to get married the day that he met me," recalled Jessica McGinty, laughing.

It was love at first sight for Ryan McGinty, when then-Jessica Connolly came to visit her friends at his campus. Quite the meet-cute for these now newlyweds, who grew up in neighboring Westwood and Walpole.

"Seven minutes away from each other our whole life and didn't know each other," she said.

Complete strangers, but both belonged to St. Timothy Catholic Church in Norwood.

"My dad is a lector here," said Ryan McGinty. "We still come here. This is probably the best place to be because this is where we've been our whole lives."

Ryan and Jessica McGinty Amanda Curry Photography

They lived in different towns, had different friends, and attended different schools. But planning the details of their wedding day, God's divine direction was clear - he makes everything beautiful in its time.

"Our moms both knew it was a day in February, and it was freezing cold, it was our Baptism," Jessica explained, of piecing it all together.

"I was looking at the registry books and sure enough they were baptized together," said pastoral associate Michelle Gallo. "I decided to look at the other sacraments, sure enough, First Communion, Confirmation, and now wedding. What are the odds of that? To think that you were together to receive all those graces four times? That's pretty special."

And as they look ahead to their future, the couple feels so blessed to build on this strong foundation: supportive families, a parish that feels like home, and a real respect and admiration for each other.

"Even when I'm having a bad day, come home from work and I'm maybe in a bad mood, I still feel Ryan's love all the time," Jessica said.

"You would have a really hard time with all the people who know her, to find one person who had a bad thing to say about her," her husband added.