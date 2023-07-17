Cleanup underway after heavy rain and flash flooding across Massachusetts

FITCHBURG - Heavy storms across Massachusetts caused severe damage Sunday and now neighbors are dealing with the cleanup.

Steep streets turned into waterfalls and roadways into rivers after severe storms across Massachusetts. Pavement in Sturbridge sunk and officials said a tornado touched down in North Brookfield

"I've never seen wind like that. There were limbs flying all over the furniture," said one North Brookfield neighbor.

The town of Fitchburg faced severe damage too. Hills allowed rain to runoff at a rapid pace, damaging pavement, sidewalks and homes.

"This is really bad. It's scary and I'm sure when you're home and you see it happen to other people on the news do you ever think it's going to happen to you?" said Fitchburg native Janet Holstrom.

No injuries have been reported but the damage to property is widespread.

Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale is looking to the state for funding to solve the towns frequent flooding problem

"It has not been allocated but we will certainly find the resources to make that happen, we have to," said DiNatale.

But for now priority is resident safety and cleanup.

"Crews have been out nonstop pumping out and keeping the water levels down," said Fitchburg FEMA representative Pat Haverty.

"If you come across powerlines stay away from it and call 911," said Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez.

"We're doing the best we can and we're going to be addressing some of the more badly damaged areas," said DiNatale.