Flash flooding reported throughout Fitchburg during Sunday storm

FITCHBURG – Heavy rains from storms that prompted tornado warnings caused flash flooding throughout Fitchburg on Sunday.

Department of Public Works crews are working in several parts of the city.

Nick Mallard shared video of water gushing onto Birch Street, causing damage to pavement.

Flooding was also reported around John Fitch Highway and Lunenburg Street.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Tornado warnings were issued in parts of the state several times Sunday morning. North Brookfield is currently assessing damage caused by what may have been a tornado.