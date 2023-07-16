Watch CBS News
Local News

Flash flooding reported throughout Fitchburg during Sunday storm

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

What to do during a tornado warning
What to do during a tornado warning 01:04

FITCHBURG – Heavy rains from storms that prompted tornado warnings caused flash flooding throughout Fitchburg on Sunday.

Department of Public Works crews are working in several parts of the city.

Nick Mallard shared video of water gushing onto Birch Street, causing damage to pavement.

Flooding was also reported around John Fitch Highway and Lunenburg Street.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Tornado warnings were issued in parts of the state several times Sunday morning. North Brookfield is currently assessing damage caused by what may have been a tornado.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.