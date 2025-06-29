Video shows mama bear swimming across Massachusetts reservoir with cubs on her back

Mother bear swims across Massachusetts reservoir with cubs on her back

A fisherman captured video showing a mama bear swimming across a Massachusetts reservoir with two cubs on her back.wo cubs on her back.

The adorable moment was captured by a man on the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem. The man, Izzy Drost, said in a Facebook post that his friend had taken him out fishing that day, and they suddenly saw the bears.

"What an amazing sight to see," Drost wrote online.

Experts say that black bears can swim at least a mile and a half in fresh water. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says that bears should be appreciated from a safe distance.

If you encounter a bear, here's what experts recommend doing.

Remain calm

Do not run and do not climb trees

Back away

Make sure the bear has a safe route

Fight back if attacked

Experts also say not to feed bears under any circumstances. For more information on what to do if you come across a black bear, click here.

Mama bear and cubs in Worcester

A mama bear and her two cubs were seen wandering through a Worcester neighborhood in October of 2024. Residents were thrilled to see the family in their backyards.

"It was definitely breathtaking to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Brianna Emond-Parkin, who saw the bears.

"It also gives me a deep respect for nature and for the health of the woods around here. I think we have to be respectful as long as nobody's getting hurt it was just a beautiful experience," Tracy Emond-Parkin said.