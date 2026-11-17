Mass Pike truck rollover crash completely blocks traffic on eastbound side of highway in Boston
Traffic is completely blocked on the Mass Pike eastbound in Boston after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon.
"Traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours," the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted to social media.
It happened in Allston-Brighton just past Exit 131, where the turnpike passes Boston University's Nickerson Field. No cars were getting by as of 12:45 p.m.
Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed the yellow truck on its side with a long backup behind it.
Massachusetts State Police troopers are on scene. The agency said the truck driver was pulled from the crash and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck was carrying paper and boxes, State Police said. It's not clear yet what caused the crash.