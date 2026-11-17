Traffic is completely blocked on the Mass Pike eastbound in Boston after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon.

"Traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours," the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted to social media.

It happened in Allston-Brighton just past Exit 131, where the turnpike passes Boston University's Nickerson Field. No cars were getting by as of 12:45 p.m.

Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed the yellow truck on its side with a long backup behind it.

The tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike eastbound in Boston. CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police troopers are on scene. The agency said the truck driver was pulled from the crash and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was carrying paper and boxes, State Police said. It's not clear yet what caused the crash.