Healey calls on Trump administration to restore funding for major Mass Pike construction project

Neal Riley
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Federal funds promised to Mass Pike project eliminated in "Big Beautiful Bill"
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is calling on President Donald Trump's administration to restore more than $300 million in federal funding that has been pulled for a major Mass Pike construction project in Boston.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law on July 4 eliminated the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program that set aside $335 million for the I-90 overhaul in Allston. Healey said Friday that MassDOT has confirmed that the state will only keep $8 million from the grant.

"Massachusetts won this funding to support our communities and our economy - and the Trump Administration needs to restore it," the governor said in a statement. "Why would any President of the United States oppose a project that will improve transportation for residents and visitors alike, create thousands of construction jobs, support local businesses and create space for new housing?"

The $2 billion project would lower the aging elevated portion of the highway near Boston University to ground level, and straighten out the curve. Plans also call for new housing, park space along the Charles River and a new Commuter Rail station.

The state is now undertaking a "strategic review" of the project to figure out a way forward, but Healey said her administration is still committed to getting it done. Other funding sources for the project include $500 million in bonds, $500 million from the millionaire's tax, $200 million from toll revenue, $100 million from the city of Boston and $90 million from Harvard University. 

 "The people of Massachusetts deserve better from their federal government," Healey said. "However, we have known that this day was likely to come, as wrong-headed and frustrating as the decision is."   

