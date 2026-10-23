Mass General Brigham layoffs reportedly underway, along with Home Hospital program cuts

Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts, is reportedly undergoing another round of layoffs and planning to make cuts to its Home Hospital program.

The Boston Globe reported that layoffs began last week and among those impacted are pediatricians at Mass Eye and Ear who have been offered other positions.

Mass General Brigham layoffs

When reached for comment, a Mass General Brigham spokesperson did not say how many workers are being laid off or which departments are being affected. Layoffs in early 2025 hit hundreds of workers at Mass General Brigham, which employs more than 82,000 people across Massachusetts.

"To strengthen our long-term financial sustainability, Mass General Brigham is continuing to make changes in how we operate," the health care system said in a statement. "To strengthen our long-term sustainability, we must improve coordination across our hospitals and care settings, accelerating our transition to a more integrated model of care."

Mass General Brigham Home Hospital

The Globe also reported that Mass General Brigham's Home Hospital program, which was once the largest in the country, is being cut in half. The newspaper said the program, which became more popular during the COVID pandemic, is losing $30 million a year on average.

Home Hospital sent nurses and other caregivers to patients' homes along with a telemedicine system that was set up by the hospital. One of the doctors running the program told WBZ-TV in 2023 that while it sounds expensive, it's actually cheaper than inpatient care.

The Globe reported that plans call for the program to treat no more than 30 patients, down from about 70 in 2024.

Mass General Brigham said it's making "difficult but necessary decisions" to serve patients. Amid the threat of a potential strike by thousands of nurses, the hospital has said labor, pharmaceutical and other costs are rising while Medicare, Medicaid and commercial reimbursements have not kept pace.

"By taking these steps now, we are strengthening Mass General Brigham for the future and ensuring we can continue to serve our patients and communities for generations to come," the health care system said.