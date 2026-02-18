Leaders in Boston's South End expand efforts to fix Mass. and Cass

The Boston intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass, has long been a focal point of the city's efforts to address substance use, homelessness and public safety concerns.

On Wednesday, community leaders announced an expanded initiative aimed at improving recovery services and public safety in and around the area.

Efforts to fix Mass. and Cass

The plan includes expanding Boston's Neighborhood Engagement and Safety Team policing efforts and its Coordinated Response Team. Officials also plan to create a specialty court designed to tailor responses to individual cases, with the goal of connecting more people to treatment and support services.

"We will see, hopefully, more response, more people getting on the path to recovery, and less impact on the quality of life of South End residents," said Boston City Council John Fitzgerald.

City officials estimate that about 480 people have entered treatment since September 15 as part of ongoing efforts to address the crisis.

Impact on South Boston neighborhood

After just three months in Boston's South End, Xavier Benavides was packing up Wednesday, filling a moving truck and moving to Quincy. Concerns about open drug use and public safety near the Mass. and Cass intersection were a big factor in the decision.

Benavides said he moved to the neighborhood without knowing much about the area. But after roughly 90 days, he decided to relocate to Quincy.

"Mainly open drug use has been concerning," Benavides said. "We've walked around several needles and we walk with our dog. I have to carry a flashlight because, I kid you not, every week I count like 15 to 20 needles on the sidewalks."

Benavides said he frequently witnessed drug activity at bus stations near his South End apartment.

"I've seen people using needles on themselves and doing handheld drug deals," he said.

While Benavides said he supports efforts to improve the neighborhood, he said the changes are not happening quickly enough to persuade him to stay.

"It's a night-and-day difference between here and Quincy, and we're really excited about it," he said.

Officials say they believe the expanded initiatives will continue chipping away at the problem.