Mayor Wu lays out warm weather plan for Mass & Cass area

BOSTON -- As the temperatures rise, there are concerns the dismantled homeless camp near Mass and Cass in Boston may reform. City officials are concerned people will return to the area looking for drugs.

On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu laid out a plan to keep that from happening. The 11-point plan focuses on public safety, transportation, support, and cleanliness.

She said in the five months since the tents came down, 200 people have moved from the streets and into beds.

"People seeking services deserve a safe and welcoming environment, and we'll ensure this by increasing street cleaning throughout the neighborhood, targeted street closures, making the area more walkable with repainted crosswalks, road and sidewalk repairs, by expanding street outreach capacity to ensure citywide support, 24/7, and by reimagining the engagement center as a space focused on medical and social services," Wu said.

There will also be needle exchanges and other social services.

Police said the idea the area is a safe haven for drug use and dealing has to change.

The city still hasn't decided exactly where those centers will go.