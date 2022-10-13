Watch CBS News
Boston asks Good Samaritans to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass

BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. 

Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.

"While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.

The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.

