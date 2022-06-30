Mary Skipper introduced as new Boston Public Schools Superintendent

BOSTON - Mary Skipper was introduced Thursday as the new superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

Skipper was chosen in a tight 4-to-3 vote by the Boston School Committee Wednesday night over Dr. Tommy Welch.

Skipper has been the superintendent in Somerville for the last seven years. Prior to that, she was the Network Superintendent of High Schools for BPS, where she oversaw 34 high schools and 19,500 students.

She was also the founding headmaster at Tech Boston Academy. She returned there Thursday morning for a roundtable discussion with students before she was formally introduced by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as the city's new superintendent.

"Building trust with the community and families is my priority," she told reporters.

"We need every Boston public school to be a place where students run into the building, that they are thrilled to be there," Skipper said. "Get ready, this is going to be fun, it's going to be a good ride but most importantly, this day forward students should always begin our conversation and should always end our conversation."

Skipper will take over for Dr. Brenda Cassellius who is leaving Thursday after serving three years.

The school committee vote came two days after the city, state and school district reached a deal to avoid a state takeover of Boston Public Schools.