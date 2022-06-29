New Boston Public Schools Superintendent to be chosen Wednesday evening

BOSTON - The Boston School Committee will vote at 5 p.m. Wednesday to decide who will be the city's next superintendent.

The search has come down to two finalists - Somerville Superintendent Mary Skipper and Region 1 Superintendent for Boston Public Schools Dr. Tommy Welch. Both went through public interviews last week.

Skipper has been the superintendent in Somerville for seven years. Prior to that, she was the Network Superintendent of High Schools for BPS, where she oversaw 34 high schools and 19,500 students.

Welch oversees 15 schools, serving more than 7,000 students across Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End as the Region 1 Superintendent. He joined BPS in 2015 after being the principal of a high school in Los Angeles.

"The search committee's done a great job. We have two strong applicants who are both local who know our district inside out and who are ready to hit the ground running," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

The new superintendent will take over for Dr. Brenda Cassellius who is leaving Thursday after serving three years.

The school committee vote comes two days after the city, state and school district reached a deal to avoid a state takeover of Boston Public Schools.

"We have a lot of work to do on the agreement that we just signed with the state as well. There are some 40 commitments that have clear timelines and deadlines, some of those come up quite quickly. August 15 is one of those first dates, so there's a lot that we're kicking off right away," Wu said.

Tanisha Sullivan, the head of the NAACP's Boston branch, has been pushing to pause the process and delay Wednesday's vote.

"The concerns are not about the individuals, the two individuals who have been presented as finalists. It really is about the process. It can not be understated how much of an impact the cloud of receivership, potential receivership, hanging over the district, how much an impact that had on this process. It is, for anyone who is interested in taking on a new job, knowing what the job is going to be is a basic expectation," Sullivan told WBZ Wednesday.

"The search and interview process has been fair and comprehensive. We believe that moving forward with the process places the needs of our students at the forefront and is the next best course of action," Boston School Committee chair Jeri Robinson said in a statement.

"The search process has been one that attracted a large number of applicants. We got more applicants in Boston than in other cities around the country in a tough time to be recruiting for this top job. Our search committee, which represented the community across all groups and views and backgrounds, made sure that at every stage of the process, through multiple interviews and vetting and materials, there was a representative group, racially and by experience and by viewpoint in that pool as well," Wu said.