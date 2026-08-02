Martha's Vineyard beach closed all weekend after swimmers get caught in rip current: "Tragic incident"

A beach on Martha's Vineyard was closed all weekend after swimmers got caught in a rip current.

The Trustees of Reservations said there was a "tragic incident" at Long Point Wildlife Refuge beach Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Trustees said four swimmers were able to make it back to shore, but a fifth needed help from rescuers and was taken to a hospital.

West Tisbury police said in a statement on Friday that three lifeguards from South Beach were able to get there before first responders arrived and "immediately entered the water" to help the swimmers.

Official information on the man's condition was not immediately available. WBZ-TV has reached out to police for comment.

"At this time, our priority is supporting the efforts of the community and the well-being of all visitors and staff," the Trustees said in a statement. "We recognize that many of you planned to spend time at the beach today, and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate these circumstances with care and respect."

The beach was closed Sunday because of water conditions, the Trustees spokesperson said. It's expected to reopen on Monday.

Long Point Beach is located in West Tisbury on the south side of the island.

Rip currents cause more than 100 deaths every year in the U.S. and account for 80% of lifeguard rescues, according to the United States Livesaving Association. They can form at any beach that has waves.

Beachgoers are advised to only swim in areas where lifeguards are present. Anyone caught in a rip current should not swim against the current and instead try to swim parallel to shore.