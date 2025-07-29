Woman walking in Marshfield says man grabbed her, tried to force her into truck

Woman says man grabbed her as she walked home in Marshfield

Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts are asking for help finding two men accused of trying to force a woman into their truck.

Investigators said the woman was walking home from the store along Ocean Street in the Rexhame area Saturday July 26 around 9:45 p.m.

That's when police say two men in their 60s in a white pickup truck with no license plate pulled over and the passenger then tried to force the victim to get in, saying "you should come with me" and "you're a scary little girl" before grabbing her wrist.

Victim knocked suspect to ground

However, the victim fought to break free, knocking the suspect to ground and ran away.

"Of course it's concerning," said Officer Camden Bruno with Marshfield police. "I mean, anybody should be able to walk to the store and back home without being approached and certainly assaulted, so naturally when these things take place, we take them very seriously."

Investigators said the truck drove away and they've been scouring the area for surveillance video, going to businesses like Airport's Pizzeria.

"It was very shocking especially for a community like this where everyone knows each other, one of the most safest communities and best police department," said Andrew Maina with Airport's Pizzeria.

Suspect description

As for the suspect description, its memorable. The victim says he's skinny with a mullet and no teeth. She told detectives he might have injuries or marks on his face from her fighting him off.

Residents, business owners and vacationers in the popular beach area were left rattled.

"Definitely won't be walking around with my little sister at night like I usually do," said Marshfield vacationer Payton Maloney. "I've walked up and down here since I was 11 and that's crazy to hear around here, I never thought something like that would happen."

The victim told police both the suspect and the truck driver were around the same age and looked similar.

If you know anything call Marshfield police at 781-834-6655 ext. 1100

"Certainly, an unusual circumstance in Marshfield," said Officer Bruno. "This is not something we like to hear about it's not common and we want to put a stop to it."