Massachusetts police track down cows after days on the run: "Very much a team effort"

Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, searched until the cows came home as two cattle were on the run for several days.

Two cows escaped their enclosure at a property on Main Street on Thursday.

Police were eager to safely apprehend the animals, but also to protect drivers along busy 3A.

"Especially throughout the weekend with the rain, low cloud layers, it makes it difficult to see," Marshfield Police Officer Camden Bruno said.

With help from the Plymouth County Sheriff's drone, police finally hit the bullseye late Monday afternoon in the woods behind quiet Wright's Way. It was no easy task trekking them both through family backyards.

"They keep going for a while. Finally, they settled after being tranquilized and we were able to rope them up and bring them back up," said Nichole Bradley, assistant deputy superintendent with the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department.

One of two captured cows in Marshfield. CBS Boston

Thanks to training and teamwork, they took the bull by the horns, and no people nor animals were hurt.

"Very much a team effort. We're very appreciative of everyone being understanding and being patient throughout the process," Bruno said.

The sibling cows have been safely returned to the private property on Main Street.

"The runaway bull and cow have been safely captured after five days on the loose and are officially on their way back home!" police posted Monday night. "We would like to sincerely thank the community for your incredible patience and cooperation over the last few days."

Marshfield is located on the South Shore of Massachusetts, about 30 miles south of Boston.