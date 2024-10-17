Massachusetts golfer hits hole-in-one on final swing of high school career

MARSHFIELD - It was the final hole in the final tournament of his high school career and 17-year-old Owen McCall knew the mindset he needed when stepping up to tee off.

"What I was thinking about when I was teeing up was the same thing I was thinking on the first hole," McCall recalled. "Don't mess up. Don't do anything too awful."

Too awful? Far from it. The series of events that followed are the stuff every golfer dreams about.

The Marshfield High School senior pulled out his nine iron on the ninth hole at Marshfield Country Club and got to work.

"I heard it land and when it landed everyone's hands went up until a half-a-second or second later when everyone exploded," McCall said.

Hole-in-one on senior night

McCall had landed a hole-in-one. The first of his career during his final swing. To top it off, McCall's family was lining the green for senior night. It's rare to have family on the course given the nature of the game.

Marshfield High School senior Owen McCall hit a hole-in-one on the ninth hole at Marshfield Country Club. Marshfield Student Broadcasting

McCall's mother just feet away and watched it all. "Just to see Owen have that moment, golfing for four years in high school being dedicated to the sport. Seeing his reaction is one of the best feelings you can have as a mom," said Joanne McCall.

Of course, this moment is the result of hundreds of hours of work over several years. McCall has been playing golf for as long as he can remember. Now he's got the video, scorecard, and memories to last a lifetime.

"I've had a ton of fun doing it," he said. "It's been great playing with those guys from my whole high school career and finishing my last shot as a Ram with a hole in one in that setting. It just does not feel real."