Markey, Moulton make final pitches to Massachusetts Democrats ahead of Tuesday's primary

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts is coming up this Tuesday and both Ed Markey and Seth Moulton were on the campaign trail this weekend in a last-minute push to meet voters.

Senator Markey, 80, is in a battle with Rep. Moulton, 47, in a race that's been focused on Markey's age.

Markey's been in the Senate since 2013 after serving 37 years in the U.S. House. He wants to serve six more years in the Senate.

"You have a fundamental choice to make. A choice between progressive values or the status quo," Markey told voters at a rally in Dorchester Saturday.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Ayana Pressley joined Markey at the rally.

"Ed grew up in trade union family. He knows what the working class of the country is going through," Sanders told the crowd.

Moulton went to Maria's Restaurant in Haverhill Saturday looking to sway Democratic voters.

"He served us for half a century. He's been in Washington as a public servant for his entire life," Moulton said of Markey. "I am taking a different approach. I am saying that what we're doing has just not been enough."

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican John Deaton in the general election in November. Deaton is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

The polls open in Massachusetts on Tuesday at 7 a.m. They close at 8 p.m.