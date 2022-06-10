Market Basket closing 1 of 3 Billerica supermarkets

BILLERICA - The town of Billerica is losing one of its three Market Baskets.

A spokesperson for the company said the Billerica Mall location will close for good on Saturday at 6 p.m., after being told by the landlord to leave by the end of the June. All affected employees are being relocated, mostly to the town's two other Market Baskets on Route 3.

"It is very rare for us to close a store; indeed, we have continued to expand, opening 7 stores in the last two years, with two more new stores scheduled to open during the remaining part of this year," spokesperson Justine Griffin said.

Market Basket has plans to remodel and expand its store at 700 Boston Road.