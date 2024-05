Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has died at the age of 86, her family announced Friday.

"She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her," the statement read.

Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, arrives before the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is a breaking story and will be updated.