Marcus Smart Upgraded To 'Probable' For Celtics-Bucks Game 3

BOSTON (CBS) -- It sounds like the Celtics will be at full strength Saturday night when Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks finally arrives. Point guard Marcus Smart was feeling even better on Friday, and it appears the quad contusion that sidelined him for Game 2 on Tuesday night is a thing of the past.

The Celtics' injury report for Game 3 will come out later Friday, but head coach Ime Udoka spoiled what will be on the report when chatting with reporters after the team's shootaround. Udoka said that Smart will be listed as probable for Game 3.

"Marcus is doing much better," said Udoka. "He went through shootaround and walkthrough today. He's getting more work done and will be listed as probable."

Smart was back on the floor Wednesday, and said there was a "strong likelihood" that he'd be out there in Game 3. He said the injury restricted him from getting down in his usual defensive stance, which is why he had to miss Tuesday's win. That doesn't sound like it's an issue anymore, and Smart should be back out there hounding anyone and everyone in a Bucks uniform on Saturday.

The Celtics defense was still firing on all cylinders Tuesday night despite Smart's absence, but getting the Defensive Player of the Year back will certainly help Boston's cause as the Celtics look to break a 1-1 series tie with the Bucks. Having Smart back will give Boston its regular starting five, with Derrick White being relegated back to the bench.

White went scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in Smart's place on Tuesday night, but impacted the Boston win elsewhere, initiating the Celtics offense with five assists while playing some solid defense as well.

Udoka also had a good update on Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, who has been nursing a bad hamstring this postseason. There was some slight concern when Brown left Game 2 earlier than the rest of the Boston's starters, but Udoka said that was a product of the scoreboard and Brown's heavy workload (38 minutes) more than any lingering injury.

"Jaylen is good; nothing talked about or discussed. He felt good after the game and getting him out late was because of long stretches and our lead at the time," said Udoka. "He's feeling fine."

Brown went off in Game 2, scoring 25 of his team-best 30 points in the first half. He slowed down in the second half, and was seen grabbing his hamstring on a few occasions, but the Celtics don't sound too worried about it heading into Game 3 on Saturday.