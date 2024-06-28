Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy named to 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

BOSTON -- At least two Bruins players will be partaking in next year's 4 Nations Face-Off. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were both named to teams on Friday, landing on the Canada and United States roster, respectively.

We'll see if any shenanigans ensue on the ice between the two Boston teammates, who will be foes for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The NHL and NHLPA announced six initial players for each of the four teams -- the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden -- that will make up the February tournament. The full rosters, each of which will be comprised of 23 NHL players, will be announced at a later date.

Marchand will be joined by Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Brayden Point, while McAvoy will have Jack Eichel, Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk as teammates.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney is serving the same role for Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team USA is being led by former Bruin and Wilbraham native Bill Guerin, with former Bruins head coach and Marshfield native Mike Sullivan serving as head coach.

Marchand won gold with Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, and also won gold with Team Canada at the 2007 and 2008 World Junior Championships. McAvoy won bronze with the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, and won gold medals at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and the IIHF World Junior Championships.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from February 12-20, 2025, with TD Garden and the Bell Centre in Montreal serving as host venues.