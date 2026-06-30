Woman charged with 1985 murder of newborn son found in snow in Mansfield, Massachusetts

A woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn son more than 41 years ago in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Dianne Curry Peck, 59, of Attleboro, was indicted Monday by a Bristol County Grand Jury. She will be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.

Back on January 26, 1985, a father and son went rabbit hunting in the woods off Fruit Street in Mansfield. The father noticed footprints in the snow that ended at a stone wall. When he went over the wall he found the naked body of a newborn baby partially covered by the snow.

The baby was found in the snow near a stone wall in the woods off Fruit Street in Mansfield, Mass. on January 26, 1985 WPRI-TV

The medical examiner determined that the boy had been born alive but died a short time after birth.

Back in April 2022, the Bristol County District Attorney's office expanded its cold case unit to identify several unidentified bodies found in the last 40 years. That led to Peck's indictment Monday.

More information in the case is expected to be revealed at the arraignment Tuesday, according to District Attorney Tom Quinn.

