Manny Ramirez Jr. shares hilariously hypocritical advice from his father

BOSTON -- In case you hadn't heard, there's a rather intriguing group of players on the roster of the Brockton Rox this season. Competing for the team in The Futures League are the sons of Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and Gary Sheffield.

Baseball lineage like that has drawn all sorts of attention on the young players and their team, including a recent feature article on ESPN.com. Of the many things that stood out in the feature, written by Joon Lee, some advice from the elder Manny Ramirez to his 19-year-old son was perhaps the funniest.

"The thing that I don't like is that if you hit a home run and you watch it, [our parents] get mad," Ramirez told Lee. "If any of us hits a home run and watches it, they're going, 'Hey what are you doing? Run the bases.' I'm just like, 'I'm trying to do what you guys used to do to the pitchers. I learned this from you. You used to pimp home runs.'"

The younger Ramirez is certainly not wrong.

Manny Ramirez reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the Angels in the 2007 ALDS. Jon Mahoney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Of course, one must be careful to not dive too far into the rabbit hole of watching Manny Ramirez clips, because it could consume a whole day.

Nevertheless, it's funny to picture Manny Ramirez instilling the values of baseball in his son, considering the escapades of the Manny Being Manny Experience.