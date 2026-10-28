Dog killed in hit-and-run in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Police search for pickup truck driver.

A heartbroken dog owner in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, says her pet was hit and killed by a truck right in front of her and then the driver took off. Police hope surveillance video will help lead them to the driver.

Carley Cook was on her nightly walk with her dog when the unimaginable happened right in front of her eyes. She was walking her 6-year-old mixed breed named Ajax near her home around midnight on Tuesday. The duo normally walked at this time, and Ajax was often off leash, but Cook said she always carries one and Ajax stayed close by while wearing a light around his collar.

"He would just, you know, put a smile on everybody's face. He was a great dog," said Cook. "He is always within an earshot, always very close to me. Out of nowhere, I saw a truck starting to come towards us like at a very high rate of speed."

Cook said she was just 200 yards from her house when a truck sped down the street and fatally struck Ajax as he tried to run over to her. Cook said she tried to wave at the driver to slow down but claimed the truck did not until after it came in contact with Ajax.

Ajax was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, his owner said. CBS Boston

She said the driver of the truck got out, watched for a moment before getting back in his truck and driving away.

"He yelped and then he ran a couple yards away. I was screaming, I was screaming the entire time and I ran after him. I picked him up and I was begging the gentleman to please help me," Cook said. "He got out of the car, but he didn't offer any assistance. He didn't come over to me, he didn't come over to the dog."

Cook said she grabbed Ajax and carried him home. She took him to an emergency vet where he was pronounced dead. It happened so fast, Cook was unable to get a plate from the truck.

Manchester-by-the-Sea Police said they are looking for a four-door black Ford F-150. They have limited surveillance video, and are asking anyone who lives near Union Street, Beach Street, Masconomo Street, Proctor Street, or Smith's Point to review home surveillance cameras between Tuesday at midnight and Wednesday morning at 12:30 a.m.