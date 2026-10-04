1 dead, 1 missing after boat crashes off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea

One person died, one is in critical condition and another is still missing after a boat crashed into rocks off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard received reports of a vessel in distress off Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said three men and a dog were thrown into the water when the 30-foot boat started spinning out of control.

Rescue crews were able to pull two of the men from the water, one of them 65 years old and the other 67.

Both men were transported to hospitals in the area. The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 65-year-old was medevaced to Boston.

The third man, 37, is still missing after the Coast Guard spent the night searching for him. As of Sunday afternoon, the man remains missing as the search continued for a second day.

Officials confirmed that the dog on board was rescued.

"A tragedy like this is overwhelming and grief is compounded by what should have been a great day with people doing something that's enjoyable on a fall day recreationally. It's just a terrible tragedy all the way around," Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said during a press conference Saturday night. "It's unimaginable for the families involved."

Coast Guard crews from Cape Cod and Gloucester along with emergency teams from Boston, Salem, Beverly, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Gloucester responded in an effort to rescue the men on board. The Beverly Fire Department's dive team, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police also responded.

The search for the missing man remains ongoing.