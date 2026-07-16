Man who allegedly shot at Boston Police officers arrested after foot chase in Dorchester

A 20-year-old Boston man is facing a series of charges after prosecutors say he shot at Boston Police officers during an attempted stop in Dorchester before leading them on a foot chase through neighborhood backyards.

Rasiel Carbuccia was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Thursday on a list of charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying without a license and possession of a large capacity firearm, stemming from the Wednesday night incident near Devon and Laredo streets.

Opened fire with ghost gun, prosecutors say

According to prosecutors, Boston Police officers attempted to stop Carbuccia when he pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking a Boston police cruiser before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said Carbuccia ran through backyards and hopped fences before he was taken into custody. Officers did not fire their weapons during the encounter.

Prosecutors said investigators later recovered the firearm along the path where Carbuccia had been running.

"It was determined that the firearm was a ghost gun, and it did not possess a serial number," Suffolk County prosecutor Jacqueline Martinelli said in court.

Union says "everyone should be outraged"

Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, said the shooting is part of what he believes is a troubling trend of violence this summer and renewed his call for more officers on Boston streets.

"Everybody should be outraged. Bullets flying in the city's streets at uniformed police officers. How can we possibly convince the general public that they're safe to walk around their own neighborhoods?" Calderone said.

Rasiel Carbuccia allegedly opened fire on Boston Police officers in Dorchester. CBS Boston

"We have teenagers pulling firearms and stealing mopeds from others in broad daylight. We have shots being fired at police officers in uniform, officers being attacked, people being shot daily that we can't solve the crimes," he added.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Calderone said the outcome could have been much worse.

"Thank goodness, neither officer or a pedestrian, an innocent child or somebody in the middle of the evening did not get killed last night. Just as thankful, at least they caught him. They recovered the weapon," he said.

After the arraignment, Carbuccia's attorney declined to discuss the case in detail but indicated mental health issues could become part of the proceedings.

"Ultimately as you guys know this is a process that has to play out and he's presumed innocent and there's going to be a number of things that are going to come out in respect to mental health and potentially the investigation, I don't really have much more to say beyond that," attorney Bob White told reporters.

According to prosecutors, Carbuccia had two open assault cases and an active warrant at the time of his arrest.

He's being held in jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court later this month for a dangerousness hearing.