Man rescued off Martha's Vineyard after falling off boat in bad weather

TISBURY -- A man who fell off his boat was saved by the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office patrol boat on Monday. It was foggy and rainy when the distress call when went out.

BCSO Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were on the patrol boat and immediately jumped into action. They headed toward Chappaquiddick where the call originated from.

"Once on scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of an approximate location," a press release said.

A man was rescued by the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office patrol boat on Monday. Barnstable County Sheriff's Office

They found the man in rough seas about 1.6 nautical miles south-southwest of where he fell in. He was rescued about an hour after the distress call.

"These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe."