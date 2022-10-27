"Another heinous act": Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.

"Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help.

"This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We are doing all we can to make sure we are focusing on the right people to prevent this and certainly catch the perpetrators."

On Tuesday, city leaders and members of the clergy came together to discuss safety in response to the recent violence over the last few weeks in Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury.

"We need the public's help with this," Cox said. "This stuff needs to stop, and we are going to make sure we are focusing in all the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that is going on out here."

No other details about the victim have been released.