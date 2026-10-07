Customer shot and killed inside Hyde Park gas station, police search for suspect

Boston police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man inside a Hyde Park gas station on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Akiki gas station and convenience store on Hyde Park Avenue just after 5 p.m.

"The early investigation does not indicate that it is a random act," said Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin. "Potentially there is some, I would call it relationship, or some familiarity between the two."

Police say the victim was a customer, but would not say how the suspect knew him. The man was transported by EMS to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape blocked off the gas station Wednesday night as investigators processed evidence. Roughly a quarter mile away on Central Avenue investigators were focused on a home. Police went in and out and spoke to people who live inside. A K-9 was also at the scene.

A man was shot and killed inside the Akiki gas station on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston. CBS Boston

A nearby car was towed away as neighbors watched, frustrated by the gun violence.

"It's unacceptable behavior. It's unacceptable behavior," said Hyde Park resident Amber Steele. "If you have an issue with someone, there is nothing that can't be talked about."

Police canvassed the area, trying to get video of the shooting and the moments leading up to it.

"You should just show your face, you did what you did, claim what you did," Steele said. "You did it for a reason, let's hear the reason."

Police have not released any information about the victim and are still looking for a suspect.