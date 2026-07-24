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Man dies in Falmouth, Massachusetts house fire

By
Paul Burton
Paul Burton
Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.
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Paul Burton

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An early-morning fire ripped through a home on Red Brook Road in Falmouth, Massachusetts, claiming the life of a man in his 70s. Fire officials say they responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. on Friday after a neighbor called 911. 

"Yeah, it was very scary this morning," said Jennifer Dunn, who is staying in the home across the street. "I smelled the smoke, I think because the A/C was on, so the smoke was coming through. I thought it was our house that was on fire, because this is our Airbnb."

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the home and begin lifesaving measures, but he did not survive. His name has not been released. 

"It's shocking that someone passed away," Dunn said.

Neighbors say this was a multigenerational home, but the family kept to themselves. When the rescue crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home and pouring out of the front door. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, but the single-family home is a complete loss.

"There were quite a few fire trucks, but the smell was just very distinctive," Dunn said.

Many neighbors who were too saddened to speak on camera say this quiet little community will not be the same. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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