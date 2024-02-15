No verdict yet for man accused of shooting Weymouth officer and bystander after hung jury in 1st trial

No verdict in Emanuel Lopes case after 1st trial ended in hung jury

No verdict in Emanuel Lopes case after 1st trial ended in hung jury

No verdict in Emanuel Lopes case after 1st trial ended in hung jury

WEYMOUTH - There's still no verdict yet in the second trial for the man accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and an innocent bystander.

The jury has been deliberating for more than four days to decide if Emanuel Lopes is guilty of murdering Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

Officer Michael Chesna Photo Courtesy: Weymouth Police Department

Police said Lopes got into a minor car crash and ran from the scene. When Chesna later found him, he was allegedly throwing rocks at a home in Weymouth. That's when Lopes allegedly threw a rock the size of a basketball at Chesna's head, knocking him to the ground. Police said he then took Chesna's gun, shot him eight times, then shot Adams, who was standing at her home's window.

Vera Adams. (Photo credit: Arlene Vieria)

The defense argued that Lopes is insane and can't be held responsible.

Lopes' first trial ended in a hung jury back in July 2023.