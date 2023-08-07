Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused in Newton senior killings to stay at Bridgewater State Hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ Afternoon News Update for August 7
WBZ Afternoon News Update for August 7 04:48

NEWTON - The man charged in the killings of three seniors in Newton is going to remain at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been found not competent and the prosecution did not challenge the finding during a hearing Monday.

Ferguson is charged with killing three seniors in Newton in June. The bodies of 73-year-old Gilda D'Amore, her husband Bruno D'Amore and her mother 97-year-old Lucia Arpino were found by a friend in the family's home a day after the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Ferguson's next hearing is in October.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.