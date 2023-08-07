Man accused in Newton senior killings to stay at Bridgewater State Hospital

NEWTON - The man charged in the killings of three seniors in Newton is going to remain at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been found not competent and the prosecution did not challenge the finding during a hearing Monday.

Ferguson is charged with killing three seniors in Newton in June. The bodies of 73-year-old Gilda D'Amore, her husband Bruno D'Amore and her mother 97-year-old Lucia Arpino were found by a friend in the family's home a day after the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Ferguson's next hearing is in October.